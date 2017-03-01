LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man and woman have been sentenced in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man last year.

26-year-old Matthew Pavey was sentenced Tuesday to 75 years to life in prison for shooting and killing 27-year-old James Carr. Pavey’s co-defendant, Tiffany Welch, was also sentenced 15 to 20 years in prison for her role in the crime.

Police say Carr was found dead in an alley Jan. 4, 2016 and that Welch lured Carr to the location, where Pavey shot him.

Welch was charged with attempted robbery and Pavey was charged with second-degree murder. Last month, both pleaded no contest to the crimes.

Pavey apologized in court for what he called “tragic circumstances.”

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen says the evidence presented shows a premeditated robbery.