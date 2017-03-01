Alexa McCall, Head Volleyball coach at North Platte Community College announced the dates for the 2017 Lady Knights Junior Volleyball and Basketball Camps and high school team camps for the summer.

The dates of the camp are: June 21 – 23 for girls entering grades 3 – 5; and July 12 – July 14 for girls entering grades 6 – 8. The volleyball camp will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the basketball camp will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m..

The cost of the junior camp is $65.00 for both camps or $50.00 for one camp.

The volleyball camp will emphasize basic fundamentals such as footwork, passing, setting, serving, offensive skills and defensive skills.

The basketball camp will emphasize basic fundamentals such as shooting, passing, dribbling, footwork, defense, rebounding and team play.

A camp T-shirt is free if application is sent in before June 9th. After that date, camp T-shirts are $10.00.

The second type of camp is a high school team camp. There will be two sessions, June 19-20 and July 10-11. Cost for the team camp is $40.00 per player. Each team is guaranteed six games of pool play. There are three divisions: Varsity, Junior Varsity and Reserve.

For more information contact NPCC Head Volleyball Coach, Alexa McCall at mccalla@mpcc.edu, work phone (308)535-3732, or cell phone (308) 386-6242.