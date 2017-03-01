OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four years ago, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning endorsed fellow Republican Jean Stothert for mayor of Omaha. This time around, he’s endorsing her Democratic opponent, Heath Mello, citing what he calls Mayor Stothert’s fiery temperament.

Dunning says Stothert’s temper is so bad, he’s blocked her calls, because “she just … yells at you.”

Dunning also said at a news conference Wednesday to endorse Mello that he thinks Stothert has been too aggressive in annexing subdivisions on Omaha’s western edge without providing adequate police services to those new neighborhoods.

Stothert says Dunning’s switch is more about his opposition to a proposed merger of the Douglas County and Omaha Police crime labs — a proposal Stothert had pushed.