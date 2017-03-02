The 29th Annual North Platte Bowling Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, March 11th at the Eagles Club. Social hour is from 5:00-6:00 P.M. with dinner served at 6:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $20.00 with a choice of Prime Rib or Shrimp. Tickets for children 12 and under are $10.00 with a choice of Shrimp or Chicken Strips. Shannon Schroeder, Sam Hansen and Steve Simpson will be inducted into the North Platte Bowling Hall of Fame. We will also announce the Women’s and Youth Bowler of the Year. Winners of the women’s City Tournament will also be announced. Awards will be distributed to our youth bowlers for their many bowling accomplishments throughout the year. It will be a fun evening so hope you will plan on attending. Tickets may be purchased from Eloise Shuck (539-1040), Wild Bill’s Wings & Bowling or any Hall of Fame Board Member.