Betty Rose Levine, age 91, of North Platte, NE, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Linden Court.

Betty was born January 24, 1926, to Fay Bee and Sallie Dean Holland James in Mullen, NE, and was raised on the original James Homestead, north of Mullen.

On October 28, 1942, Betty was united in marriage to Erik Harry Levine in Oberlin, KS, and graduated from Mullen High School in the spring of ’43. Betty and Erik started their married life on the Anderson Homestead, south of Mullen, before moving to North Platte where Betty worked for the Project Bakery. The couple later lived in Kearney and Paxton before settling in North Platte in 1960.

Betty had worked for Memorial Hospital and Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Housekeeping and later Accounts Payable, eventually retiring in 1984. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, serving on the Altar Guild and teaching Sunday School. Betty was also a leader in Girl Scouts and 4-H.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Ingrid) Levine, of North Platte and Aurilla Walker, of Cozad, NE; grandsons, Dee (Twila) Walker, of Rapid City, SD, and Doug (Amy) Walker, of Omaha, NE; great-grandchildren, Ashton Walker, of Rapid City, SD, and Emily Walker, of Omaha, NE; a brother, Eugene Wallace (Dorothy) James, of Mullen; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Erik; her parents, Fay and Sallie James; brothers, Wesley Enoch, Harold Edward “Shady” and Neal Elliot James; sisters, Clara Isabella Stoner, Vera Maude James, Lela Iola Hamilton and Florence Joyce Pew; and two infant siblings.

Cremation was chosen. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with Celebrant Father Jeffrey Nelson. Betty’s cremains will then be placed in the Columbarium in the Resurrection Atrium at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Episcopal Church of Our Savior.