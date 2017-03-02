The husband of the former Sutherland Village Clerk has been accused of slashing the tires of a Board member.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on February 11, Sutherland Village Board member, Ray Ravenscroft, reported that the tires on two of his vehicles were slashed with a sharp instrument.

After an investigation, which lasted several weeks, it was determined that the damage had been caused by 34-year-old Bruce Boggs. Boggs is the husband of former Village Clerk Samantha Boggs, who resigned in December under controversial circumstances.

Recently, Boggs reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office where he was cited for criminal mischief for the damage to Ravenscroft’s vehicles.