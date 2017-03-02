McCook – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team split a doubleheader with the McCook Community College Indians on Wednesday afternoon, losing the first game 12-4 and winning the second game 14-8.

The Knights will take to the road and participate in the Austin, Minnesota Tournament on Saturday March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

On Saturday the Knights will play North Iowa Community College at 4 pm CST. They will then face Southeastern Iowa Community College at 6 pm CST.

On Sunday, they take the field at 9 am, when they face North Dakota State College of Science. In the final game for the Knights in the tournament, the Knights will face Ellsworth Community Colllege at 11 am

The Knights are 7-9 on the season.