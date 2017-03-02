North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team will host the Region IX Division II Women’s Basketball Championship game on Monday, March 6 at 7 pm at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Knights are the number one seed and will play Central Community College for the Region IX Division II Championship.

The Lady Knights have won the Region IX Division II tournament five times: 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014.

All three teams finished tied in Region IX Division II play during the regular season at 2-2. The seedings were based on point differentials among the three teams because all three split their season games with each other.

The winner of the Region IX Division II championship will host the winner of Region 13 for the District F championship on March 11, to see who will go to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Division II Tournament in Harrison, Ark., on March 21-25.

The Region IX Division II championship game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.