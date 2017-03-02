Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.