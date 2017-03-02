Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.