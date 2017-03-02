A North Platte man who was able to elude deputies in late-February has been arrested.

On February 28, a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Tail Race, where the NPPD canal meets the South Platte River.

The Deputy observed that the vehicle was occupied by a male and female who were acting very suspicious. Also in the vehicle was a “large, aggressive” dog.

The deputy contacted the female passenger, 33-year-old Melissa Stafford, of North Platte, and asked her to step out of the vehicle. As she did, she allegedly dropped a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The deputy reported that Stafford became agitated and uncooperative.

As the deputy was dealing with Stafford, the male driver, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Tagwerker, moved to the passenger side of the vehicle. The deputy also noticed that the glass pipe was gone.

Once the deputy secured Stafford, he attempted to detain Tagwerker, who also became uncooperative and noncompliant and resisted the deputy’s attempts to place him in custody.

According to Chief Deputy Roland Kramer, Tagwerker was able to get back in the vehicle and lock the doors. He then started the vehicle and took off, after backing up and nearly running over the deputy.

Kramer says since Stafford was detained, the deputy was unable to pursue Tagwerker.

Stafford was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center where she was cited for obstructing the police and released.

Deputies and area law enforcement began to search for Tagwerker.

On March 2, at around 12:15 a.m., deputies located Tagwerker at a residence in North Platte and took him into custody. He’s been charged with flight to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and obstructing the police.

Kramer says more charges may be forthcoming.