SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say they have found a body near Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska after searching for a man reported missing by Illinois officials.

Officials announced the find Thursday after searching the area in Seward County on Tuesday. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says a search by Nebraska State Patrol troopers and deputies turned up human remains in a wooded area near the interstate.

State Patrol investigators are investigating. The name of the man found dead has not been released.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death.