OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Neighbors are fighting plans by a man who tore down a $600,000 house behind his west Omaha home so he could build a backyard sports court.

Tom Eagan Jr. asked re-zoning to allow him to build a concrete sports court on a vacant land he owns at a City of Omaha Planning Board meeting Wednesday.

Two lawyers representing nearby homeowners and neighbors are opposing the request. They argue that Eagan is trying to turn a front yard in their Ronson Heights neighborhood into an unsightly backyard.

Eagan says the lot would be for his children to play on. He says he plans to make the lot appealing with landscaping, including 30-plus pine trees.