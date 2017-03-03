OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Douglas County grand jury is recommending all law enforcement officers be equipped with body cameras.

The grand jurors issued the recommendation Thursday after reviewing the deaths of seven people who died while in the presence of police.

The 16 grand jurors opted not to issue any indictments in connection with the deaths but offered the camera recommendation after reviewing some cases where there was video and others without video.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says having video “makes everybody’s job easier.”

Omaha police have more than 100 body cameras and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other city police use cameras, but not all officers have them.