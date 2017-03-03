John “Jack” James Thalken, age 91, of North Platte passed away February 28, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Jack was born on December 27, 1925 in Laramie, WY to George and Catherine (Welsh) Thalken. At an early age, the family moved to North Platte, NE. Jack attended McDaid Elementary and St. Patrick’s High School, graduating with the class of 1945. He entered the Army after graduation and was discharged as Cpl. in 1946. In November 1946 he began working at the First National Bank, retiring in 1991 after 44 years.

In April 1947 Jack married Betty Hoefer, his high school sweetheart. They celebrated almost 70 years of married life. He belonged to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 1211 as a 3rd and 4th Degree and also the American Legion. He volunteered with the Lincoln County Historical Museum, RSVP, and AARP. He was instrumental in obtaining the steam locomotive 3977 and Centennial locomotive 6922 in Cody Park.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; sons, Stephen (Debra) Thalken of Peoria, AZ, and David (Bette) Thalken of Granbury, TX; daughters, Cindy (Bill) Mills, of North Platte, Patricia (Phil) Bahl of Omaha, Mary (Blake) Gigax of Hayes Center, and Diana (Terry) McCarty of North Platte; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Hastings; as well as other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eileen and Ceclia; and brother George.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with the Reverend Josh Brown as Celebrant. Inurnment will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from noon until 9:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.