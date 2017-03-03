North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team has announced the signing of Amanda Kroeger of Ogallala to their 2017 recruiting class.

Kroeger, a 5’ 10” outside hitter played for the Ogallala High School Lady Indians under head coach Steve Morgan.

In her career, Kroeger played in 167 sets, recording 397 kills, 248 defensive digs, 34 total blocks and 53 service aces.

“We are excited to complete our roster with Amanda because she is a great kid that comes from a great program.” Lady Knights Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “She is an outside and we will look for her to be a contender for the outside position. She’s a solid player all the way around.”

Kroeger is the Lady Knights ninth and final recruit for the 2017 season. Kroeger joins her high school teammate Jade Max from Ogallala, Neci Sundquist from Dayton, Wyo., Carly Moss from Loveland, Colo., Carlie Wytulka from Nucla, Colo., Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo., Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the other signees.