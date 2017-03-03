North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses (Week of 2.27.17)

  • Dale Wesley Stackhouse, 87, North Platte and Cynthia Gail Melcher, 55, Brady

 

  • Matthew Cody La Rue, 25. North Platte and Annah Elizabeth Wesslund, 24, North Platte

 

  • Tyler Michael Otzel, 26, Hershey and Brittany Nicole Retzlaff, 22, Hershey

 

  • Zachary Thomas Walker, 27, Maywood and Emma Elizabeth Sutton, 26, Maywood,

 

  • James Christopher Klopfenstein, 24, North Platte and Jessica Lyn Parker, 19, North Platte

 

  • James Lynn Branam, 45, North Platte and Tina Marie Piper, 55, North Platte

 

  • Jeremy Brant Chandler, 29, North Platte and Brett Alan Bancroft, 23, North Platte

 

  • Joshua Allan Hall, 36, Halsey NE and Hannah Sigred Daly, 25, Halsey NE