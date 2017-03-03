Sunny, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.