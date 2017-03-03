Today Sunny, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.