OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 27-year-old Honduran man has been convicted of the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in west Omaha.

Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was found guilty Friday of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a five-day trial.

Carrasco-Zelaya, who was in the country illegally, drove drunk and hit and fatally wounded 34-year-old Margarito Nava-Luna on April 17. Police say the two were co-workers and had been drinking at a west Omaha bar before Nava-Luna was hit. Police, who stopped Carrasco-Zelaya shortly after Nava-Luna was hit, said Carrasco-Zelaya’s blood alcohol content measured nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Carrasco-Zelaya faces up to 70 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.