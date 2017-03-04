OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re looking for an innovative approach to student assessment from six bidders that want the job.

State officials are poring over the six proposals for a contract to be awarded in May. The bids range from almost $3.6 million to $7.7 million for the first year.

The officials want assessments that test the state standards “at higher depth of knowledge” and include rigorous questions. They’re also seeking adaptive test items in which the computer selects questions in response to a student’s answers. A correct answer means the next question is tougher. Adaptive testing is viewed as more accurate.

The department expects most tests to be taken online.