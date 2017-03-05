La Junta, Colo. – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team ended their 2016-17 season in a Region IX heartbreaking first round game loss to the Otero Junior College Rattlers 70-68.

This was the second time this season that the Knights lost the game on a buzzer beater to the Rattlers on the road.

The Rattlers opened up the game on a 5-0 run and led throughout the entire game. The halftime score was 41-36 in favor of the Rattlers.

In the second half, the Rattlers held a double digit lead for most of the half, but the Knights started their comeback by holding the Rattlers to no points for nearly the last five minutes. Mike Amius tied the game at 68-68 on a couple of free throws. The Rattlers got the ball back with just over 10 seconds to play. Charles Gavin put up a shot at the buzzer and was tipped in by another Rattler. After a discussion among the officials, they counted the basket and the Rattlers move on in the tournament.

The Knights end their season at 22-8.

The Knights had three players in double figures led by Amius with 20 points. Samuel Kearns was next with 18 points and Godfrey Rolle added 14 points. Amius also had nine rebounds.

It was the final game for sophomores Diontae Champion, who had six points tonight and finished his Knights career with 930 points, which places him 21st on the Knights all-time scoring list; Jordan Mills, Victor Lewis, David Niklasson, and Mike Amius.

The Rattlers improve to 20-8 on the season and advance to play the top seed in the North, Gillette College. Gillette defeated Little Big Horn 117-91 in their opening round.

The Rattlers had four players in double figures led by Michael Sparks with 17 points. Jordan Jones finished with 13 points. Gavin and Jervae Robinson each tallied 12 points. Sekou Cisse had nine rebounds to lead the Rattlers.

The Region IX tournament will resume on Thursday in Gillette, Wyo.