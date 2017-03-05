North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team will face the Central Community College Lady Raiders for the championship of Region IX Women’s Division II on Monday, March 6 at 7 pm, at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Raiders defeated the Southeast Community College Lady Storm, 79-65, to advance to the championship game against the Lady Knights.

The two teams split during the regular season with the Lady Knights winning at home 60-58, and the Lady Raiders winning in Columbus, 82-80.

The winner of the game will advance to and host the District F playoff against Region XIII on March 11

The Lady Raiders are 14-14 on the season and are seeded second in the tournament. Teisha Snyder leads the Lady Raiders in scoring with 20.7 points per game. Payton Blanke is the only other Lady Raider to average in double figures at 11.7 ppg. Blanke also leads the Lady Raiders in rebounding with 8.8 rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights are 9-18 on the season and hold the number one seed in the tournament. Thomesha Wilson leads the Lady Knights in scoring at 13.5 ppg. Jessica Lovitt is the other Lady Knight averaging in double figures at 11.9 ppg. Wilson leads the Lady Knights in rebounding at 8.6 rpg.

Admission for the game is $5.00 per person. North Platte Community College students, faculty and staff will be admitted with their college identification.

No season passes will be accepted.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.