LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Third-party political candidates could have an easier time getting on the Nebraska ballot thanks to a Libertarian state senator who is working to build her party.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete will present a bill this week that would create a new way for parties to maintain ballot access, allowing them to divert more resources into local races and fundraising.

If it passes, parties could automatically appear on the ballot if they have at least 10,000 registered members. The Libertarian Party of Nebraska cleared the threshold late last year.

Current law lets parties onto the ballot if they received at least 5 percent of the total votes cast in either of the two previous statewide elections. Those that fall short have to gain access through a petition drive.