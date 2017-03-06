Lana Albrecht-Watson has been named as an Excellence in Teaching recipient by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).

The Tryon woman is a nurse educator and the nursing clinical coordinator for both the registered nurse and licensed practical nursing programs at Mid-Plains Community College. She was nominated for the award by her peers.

“Lana’s reputation and experience in the classroom made our selection very easy,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, MPCC area vice president of academic affairs. “Lana is not only outstanding when it comes to teaching, but her work with the nursing student organization and the number of community activities they do is commendable as well. The college is extremely proud to have Lana recognized for her efforts.”

The Excellence Award honors teachers who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.

“I’m very proud to receive the award,” said Albrecht-Watson. “I really do have a passion for teaching. It’s exciting for me to watch students learning, having fun and reaching goals they wanted to reach.”

Albrecht-Watson has been a full-time instructor at the college for six years. She is an alum of MPCC’s nursing program – having entered it in 1995, right out of high school.

“It was an honor to be asked to come back and teach at the place where I got my start,” said Albrecht-Watson. “The whole reason I teach is because I want to have good nurses when I need them, or when my family or friends need them. At MPCC, I get the satisfaction of knowing we are sending an excellent, well-prepared group of nurses into the workforce.”

That’s part of why pinning day is the most exciting for her. It’s also the most difficult.

“The nursing students become like family,” said Albrecht-Watson. “I get to be kind of like their mother. It’s fun to build that rapport with them and watch them grow, but it’s always hard to say good-bye.”

Her efforts will be recognized during NISOD’s International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence on May 28, in Austin, Texas. There, she will be treated to a red carpet experience and presented with a specially cast, pewter medallion.