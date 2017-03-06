BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (AP) â Authorities say a Norfolk man died after he was pinned under a skid loader in an offshoot of the Elkhorn River.

Emergency workers were sent to the scene at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk around 12:45 p.m. Friday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says 89-year-old Vince Kirby was working with the skid loader when it went into the water, pinning Kirby under it. He was rescued from beneath the machine and taken to a Norfolk hospital.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith says Kirby died later at the hospital.