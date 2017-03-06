...STRONG WINDS LIKELY TODAY... .A strong Pacific cold front will pass through western and north central Nebraska today. Behind the front strong westerly winds are likely. NEZ004>006-008-009-022>027-035>038-056>059-069>071-094-070100- /O.CON.KLBF.HW.W.0001.170306T1500Z-170307T0100Z/ Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Garden-Grant-Hooker- Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith- Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry- Including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore 321 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2017 /221 AM MST Mon Mar 6 2017/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING... * TIMING...Strong westerly winds will develop behind an exiting cold front Today. Look for winds to increase by late morning with the highest winds expected this afternoon. * WINDS...Sustained westerly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to around 60 MPH. * IMPACTS...Loose items stored outside, should be secured. Drivers of light weight or high profile vehicles, should be prepared for strong cross winds, especially on north to south routes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Very windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 30 to 40 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.