The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public schools is excited to announce that Brandy Buscher and Brandon Petersen have been recognized as the BIG “Bulldog” staff members of the month. Both award winners are employed at NPHS where Brandy is the student services coordinator and Brandon is a Business Teacher.

Brandy was nominated by Associate Superintendent Tami Eshleman. Her nomination read. She collaborates with our building principals, counselors and teachers to provides resources to our students. Brandy represents NPPSD at court hearings and on community boards. Brandy works directly with the Backpack Program and recently, developed our high school pantry of food and necessities. Mrs. Buscher is responsible for implementing the Dare to Go Five Below program focusing on reducing absenteeism with our students. Brandy is our district Homeless Liaison and advocates for students at the state and local level. Brandy Buscher advocates for students and families of North Platte Public Schools. She is worthy of our BIG award by helping to eliminate barriers to learning.

Brandon Petersen was nominated by NPHS administration. They told the foundation that besides being a great teacher in the classroom, Brandon goes above and beyond in performing duties that help to improve both our high school and the district. Brandon has created numerous multimedia materials used to celebrate student, staff and our school. Brandon has been teaching for North Platte Public Schools since 2004. He teaches computer science and technology classes in the Business Department at North Platte High School. These classes include Information Technology, Information Technology 2, Digital Media, Advanced Digital Media, Graphic Design, Advanced Graphic Design, and Programming. Our mission in our department is to help students become problem-solving, career-ready individuals who can make positive contributions to society. In addition to teaching, Brandon does the school’s newsletter and creative content for the “Bulldog Vision” video board in the gym.

The North Platte Public Schools and North Platte Public Schools foundation developed the BIG Staff recognition promotion to provide incentives for deserving teachers and support staff. The program is designed to recognize outstanding teachers and support staff for their contributions to NPPS. The nomination symbolizes the esteem and appreciation that everyone has for our school district employees.

Teachers are rewarded with a gift basket, balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog store at NPHS. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is facilitating the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members will be awarded monthly throughout the school year and recognized at the end of the year Education After Hours on April 7th, 2017.