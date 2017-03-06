Paul Allen Jeske, of North Platte, NE, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the age of 86.

Paul was born September 19, 1930, to Jesse Royal and Alice Burton Jeske at Alliance, NE. The family lived on a ranch by Bingham, NE, until they moved to Texas when Paul was nine. He graduated from San Juan Pharr Alamo High School and later joined the U.S. Navy.

Following his discharge in 1950, Paul returned to Texas. He was employed by Proctor & Gamble and had to travel to various states for his work. He later became an inspector for the Beech Craft Company then worked for his uncle’s ranch and several other ranches in Nebraska. By 1968 Paul got a job with the Nebraska Game Commission at Lewellen, NE, then transferred to North Platte the following year and eventually retired.

On May 19, 1955, Paul was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Frost at Alliance and the couple raised four children. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also a Master Woodcarver and member of the North Platte Woodcarvers. He had won many awards for his work and had his own business, Jeske Woodcraft. Paul enjoyed being a part of the Nebraska Traveling Art Exhibit for several years and the Nebraskaland Woodcarving Show for 14 years.

Along with woodcarving, Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He will be greatly missed.

Paul is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Shirley, of North Platte; children, Stephen (Judy) Jeske, of Bonners Ferry, ID, Paula (Kurt) England, of La Junta, CO, Lynnette (Dave) Prowett, of Gillette, WY, and Rhonda (Mark) Foglesong, of Hershey, NE; 12 grandchildren, Holly, Heidi, Damon, Mandy, Julie, Jesse, Michele, Stephanie, Amber, Robert, Amanda and Melissa; 26 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dale Jeske, of Lakeside, NE; brothers-in-law, Franklin McClellen, of Donna, TX, and Jerry Ledbetter, of Texas; sister-in-law, Delores Jeske, of Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Alice; brother, Glen Jeske; sisters, Mary Joyce McClellen and Jayne Ledbetter; and sister-in-law, Janet Jeske.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Wiest officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. In lieu of flowers the family has established a memorial. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.