LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials have announced plans to cut 39 jobs at a Beatrice facility for people with developmental disabilities and transition residents out of a state program in Hastings.

The staff reduction announced Tuesday will affect workers at the Beatrice State Developmental Center who aren’t considered front-line staff, such as laundry and maintenance employees. Officials say the change came after a review found that some employees were performing duplicative tasks.

In an unrelated decision, state officials plan to move six residents out of homes run by the Bridges program in Hastings.

The change comes because the Bridges program violates federal rules designed to keep residents with developmental disabilities out of institution-like settings. Courtney Miller of the Department of Health and Human Services says plans will be made for each resident.