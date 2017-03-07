On 3/6/17 at 8:43 PM officers with the NPPD responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 1100 block of west 11th street.

Officers made contact with an 18 year old male victim who had a gunshot wound to his forehead. Medical attention was given by officers until EMT’s arrived. Once the victim was transported to the hospital officers contacted several people who were at the scene. They learned that the suspect in the shooting was Christian Vera who was located in the alleyway behind the residence. Christian was taken into custody without incident. A mid-size handgun was located in the alleyway near Christian.

It was determined based on evidence and witness statements that several individuals were playing video games inside of the residence when Christian Vera produced a handgun to show to the victim. During the process of showing off the handgun Christian negligently discharged one round which struck the victim in the head.

There is nothing to indicate at this time that any disagreement or quarrel occurred prior to the shooting and the incident is believed to be accidental. The suspect and victim are related to one another.

Christian was placed under arrest for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. One of the definitions of 2nd Degree Assault in Nebraska is recklessly causing serious bodily injury to another with a dangerous weapon.

It is suspected that the handgun in question was stolen and further follow up is being conducted.

The victim was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE and his current condition is unknown.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation continues.