LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a former Lincoln police officer accused of driving drunk and speeding through downtown Lincoln.

Court records say 30-year-old Brian Nicholson is charged with driving under the influence and speeding. A public phone listing for him couldn’t be found Tuesday. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

He was stopped around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 29 by a state trooper who later said Nicholson was driving 67 mph in a 35 mph zone. A criminal complaint says Nicholson’s blood tested out more than twice the legal alcohol limit to drive. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says Nicholson wasn’t on duty at the time.

The chief says Nicholson quit his job Feb. 13.