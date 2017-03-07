LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state law that allows Nebraska counties to kill black-tailed prairie dogs on private property if a neighbor complains could be in jeopardy under a bill advanced by a committee.

The Legislature’s Agriculture Committee voted 6-1 on Tuesday to advance the measure for debate.

Black-tailed prairie dogs are native to western Nebraska and considered an important species to maintain the region’s ecological balance, but some ranchers view them as pests because they tear up valuable grassland.

Only Sheridan County in northwest Nebraska has made use of the law, which allows counties to establish management programs for the animals. Landowners are given notice to clear the animals themselves. Those who fail to comply can face fines and have a county-designated manager come onto their property.