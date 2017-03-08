OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally injured in a west Omaha collision.

Police identified her as 69-year-old Linda DeBolt, who lived in Omaha.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses reported that an eastbound minivan ran a red light and collided with a southbound pickup truck. Police say DeBolt was driving the van and was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The pickup driver wasn’t injured. He was identified as 52-year-old Thomas Falcone, of Omaha.