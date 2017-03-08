OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Creighton University student accused of using a pocket knife to cut another student’s throat in her dorm room will stand trial in the case.

Christopher Wheeler waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Court on Wednesday. He has been charged with second-degree assault and a weapons count.

Wheeler’s family and attorneys have said he was forced in a fraternity hazing incident to take a hallucinogenic drug before the Feb. 11 attack and has no memory of it. Fraternity representatives have denied that and say any alcohol or drugs consumed by Wheeler appeared to have been voluntary.

The 18-year-old woman who was cut was briefly hospitalized for a 3-inch cut on her neck.