North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team will open their Region IX Division II portion of their schedule when they travel to Columbus on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 to play the Central Community College Lady Raiders in doubleheaders on both days.

The Lady Raiders are 2-12 on the season. Mackenzie Eller is leading the Lady Raiders in hitting, batting .414 in 29 at bats. Maddie Kucera has a .382 batting average, but has a .675 slugging percentage with three doubles, two doubles and a home run. Kucera also leads the Lady Raiders with eight runs batted in.

Danica Schaefer and Katelyn Keene, both have also had one home run for the Lady Raiders.

In the ring, Carsen Nelson has a 2-3 record with a 2.84 earned run average and 17 strikeouts in six appearances.

The Knights are 7-13 on the season. Samantha Foster in 73 at bats has a .479 batting average and 21 rbi. Samantha Gill leads the Lady Knights in slugging percentage at .754 and home runs with two.

Foster also leads in multiple pitching categories: a 3.02 earned run average, 33 strikeouts and nine complete games. She also has a 3-7 record. Erin Renwick has a 3.88 era and 29 sitrikeouts.

Game times on Thursday are at 5 pm and 7 pm. On Friday, the games are at noon and 2 pm.