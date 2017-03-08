LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents who fall into the Medicaid coverage gap are once again asking lawmakers to expand the program through the federal health care law, despite uncertainty about the law’s future.

The bill presented to lawmakers on Wednesday would extend Medicaid coverage to an estimated 90,000 low-income residents between ages 19 and 65.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln says his bill would help address the problem of medical debt and bankruptcies. Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes the measure, saying it’s unaffordable.

Those who are affected have incomes that are too high to qualify for regular Medicaid but too low to receive tax subsidies available through the federal health care exchange.

The Affordable Care Act faces uncertainty given Republican control of Congress and President Donald Trump’s promises to repeal and replace it.