LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to run the Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska has won support from a super-majority of the state’s lawmakers.

A mostly Republican coalition of senators signed a letter calling on the Nebraska Public Service Commission to approve a route through the state. The letter released Wednesday was signed by 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators. All but three are registered Republicans.

The letter says the project will create jobs and generate local property tax revenue, and argues that the pipeline has already undergone a thorough review.

Project opponents in Nebraska are mobilizing once again to try to derail the project, as they have before. The proposal has stalled several times after concerns were raised about its impact on groundwater and property rights.