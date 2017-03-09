LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two men were arrested after officers found around 280 pounds of marijuana and more than $60,000 in a vehicle after a traffic stop on the western edge of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the van for several traffic violations around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80. The office says the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search uncovered the pot and the cash hidden throughout the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the marijuana has an estimated street value of $900,000.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and a related crime. Online court records don’t show Thursday that the two have been formally charged.