Two North Platte men are facing felony charges after an altercation at a party involving minors and alcohol.

At around 1:00 a.m., on March 4, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency room at Great Plains Health where a man was being treated for injuries allegedly sustained in an assault.

Deputies met with the man who stated that he had been assaulted by “a bunch of people” while he was at a party on Platte Valley Road. He reported that the suspects used stereo equipment and furniture to assault him.

Authorities investigated further and learned that the party was located at 8461 West Platte Valley Road, just west of North Platte. However, when deputies arrived, the party was over.

Following further investigation, deputies learned that the alleged victim, 20-year-old Terrence Alexander, was instead a suspect in the altercation.

On March 9, Alexander was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, both felonies, and disturbing the peace. Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said witnesses reported seeing Alexander display a large caliber semi-automatic pistol just prior to the altercation.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Jobie Loving. Kramer says investigators determined that Loving was also involved in the altercation. He’s been charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and disturbing the peace.

Both men were jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.