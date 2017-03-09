Five hundred (500) young people from across the Diocese of Grand Island and the Midwest signed up for the 19th Annual Going Bananas For Jesus Catholic Youth Rally in North Platte, Nebraska, March 17-19. The Biannual event started 30 years ago in Scottsbluff.

The core team created a schedule filled with prayer, workshops, seminars, and musical performances. Brenda Conell says it’s a faith-filled event that encourages people to grow stronger to Christ through discovery and prayer. These events will be held at the North Platte Catholic School facilities.

“We do offer adult mini sessions and special workshops, too,” says Conell, as we are focused on faith development for all Catholics in the region.

Special keynote presenters, Jesse Manibusan and ValLimar Jansen will headline the weekend with music and faith stories.

Jesse Manibusan is a composer, singer/songwriter, storyteller, humorist, catechist, evangelizer and encourager. Manibusan has that knack to build instant rapport, connect to his audience, and create life-giving memories that help deepen faith and cultivate the joy that inspires service, sacrifice and the celebration of life.

ValLimar Jansen is a highly regarded singer, composer and recording artist. She is educated and experienced as a university/college professor, a leader of worship and prayer and a workshop presenter at conferences across the United States and abroad. ValLimar Jansen has a long history of singing sacred music.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, March 17, 2017

8:30 pm Living Passion Experience

Saturday, March 18, 2017

8:30 am Welcome & Morning Prayer

9:15 am Speakers/Workshops

12:45 pm Speakers/Workshops

2:55 pm Banana Splits & Service Project Celebration

7:30 pm FREE PUBLIC CONCERT with Jesse Manibusan and ValLimar Jansen

Sunday, March 19, 2017

10:30 am Farewell & Participant Dismissal