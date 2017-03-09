Columbus – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team won the first and only game of the scheduled doubleheader against the Central Community College Lady Raiders 12-3 on Thursday afternoon.

Knights Head Coach Janelle Higgins said, “There were 30 mile per hour winds throughout the entire game and it felt like 30 degrees.”

Erin Renwick picked up the win. Shelly Heredia and Alyiah Franco each homered in the game.

The second game of the doubleheader and both games tomorrow have been postponed due to cold temperatures. No make up date has been set.

The Knights, 8-13, are scheduled to travel to Beatrice on Sunday March 12 to face the Southeast Community College Lady Storm in a double header. Game times are at noon and 2 pm.