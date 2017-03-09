OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been imprisoned for the crash death of a teenage girl while he was driving drunk in Omaha.

A judge sentenced Tyvinn Smith to 22 to 25 years in prison Wednesday. Smith had pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide while driving drunk and to two related charges.

Prosecutors say Smith was speeding June 24 when he slammed into the back of a car on Sorensen Parkway around 10:45 p.m., killing 16-year-old Janis Brown and injuring two others. Prosecutors say Smith had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and had cocaine and PCP in his system.