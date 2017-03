Marjorie A. Cool, 100, formerly of Callaway, died Wednesday, March 8, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. CDT at Tallin Church south of Arnold. Interment will be at Tallin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Morning Star Church in Callaway, the Senior Center or donor’s choice. Visitation hours are Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home.