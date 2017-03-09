LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are once again looking at a bill that would prevent the state from splitting its electoral votes, as it did for Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential race.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna argued to a legislative committee Thursday that his proposal would allow the state to speak with one voice in presidential elections.

The bill is backed by the Nebraska Republican Party and GOP elected leaders. Opponents say it reduces the incentive for Omaha-area voters to participate in elections in the overwhelmingly rural, conservative state.

Nebraska and Maine are the only states where it’s possible to divide electoral votes between opposing presidential candidates in a general election. Nebraska did so for the first time with Obama, who won the 2nd congressional district in 2008.