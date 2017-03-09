Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. East wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.