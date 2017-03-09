Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. East wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.