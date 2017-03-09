Robert Franklin Kramer, age 85 of Stapleton, passed away Tuesday March 7, 2017 in Lincoln, NE.

Robert was born on September 21, 1931 in rural Logan County near Stapleton, NE to Franklin J. and Ethel T. (Gill) Kramer. He served in the Army from September 1953 until September 1955, during the Korean Era, serving at Ft. Lewis, WA. He was the honor graduate of his army intensive training class. After his discharge from the army he married Hazel Small on November 12, 1955 in Tryon and to this union 6 children were born, Danny, Aneta, Alvin, Rolland, Arthur, and Marie. In 1957 the family moved to the school section 4 miles southwest of Stapleton and this is where he raised his family. After Hazel’s death in December 1992, he married Doris Paul on August 11, 2000 and the family grew by four children. In his younger years he was the family mechanic. Everyone called on Robert to work on their tractors. He farmed in the Stapleton area all of his life. He was very active in the American Legion. He helped remodel the current Vet’s Club in 1974. Robert enjoyed western movies, John Wayne movies in particular, playing cards, fishing, hunting and dancing ~ he met both of his wives on the dance floor.

Robert is survived by his sons Danny (Kristy) Kramer of Stapleton, Alvin (Peggy) Kramer of West Point, NE, Rolland (Jan) Kramer of North Platte, and Arthur (Becky) Kramer of Stapleton; daughter Marie (Layne) Pyzer of North Platte; additional children Brenda Paul of MD, Peggy (Mike) Fox of North Platte, Steven (Alice) Paul of North Platte and Darwin Paul of Denver, CO; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings MaryAnn (Ben) Fox, Audrey (Bob) Magnuson, Richard (Karen) Kramer, Kenneth D. (Peggy) Kramer; sisters-in-law Louise Kramer and Deb Kramer; as well as other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives Hazel and Doris; daughter Aneta Engel; granddaughter Elizabeth Thompson; and siblings George (Darleen) Kramer, Edna (Leroy) Griffiths, Raymond Kramer, Joseph Kramer and Alta Faye Kramer.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 324 and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be held 5:00 p.m. Sunday March 12, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday March 13, 2017 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Reverend James Novakowski as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Stapleton with military honors. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.