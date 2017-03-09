TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A corrections staffer has been accused of exchanging unauthorized emails with a Tecumseh prison inmate.

Online court records say 28-year-old Chelsea Guiffre (GUHF’-ree) is charged with unlawful acts by a corrections employee.

Guiffre told Judge Steven Timm that she wanted to enter a plea Wednesday of not guilty. But Timm told her he wouldn’t take her plea until after she’d been able to meet with a lawyer.

Corrections spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith said Thursday that Guiffre has been suspended without pay from her job as a case manager at the Tecumseh prison.

A court affidavit says Guiffre used the name Gemma Jansen to exchange emails with inmate Troy Giles, who’s serving a sentence of 15 to 20 years for an assault in Douglas County.