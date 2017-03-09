COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A 25-year-old Columbus woman has been given jail time and probation for the crash death of a St. Edward man.

Mikala Phillips was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail and three years of probation. She’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of vehicular homicide and first-offense driving under the influence. Prosecutors had reduced the homicide charge from a felony in exchange for Phillips’ pleas.

Court records on her plea deal say Phillips agreed to be sentenced to the maximum probation on each charge. The agreement was not binding on the judge, however.

Authorities have said Phillips’ car collided with a pickup truck driven by 33-year-old William Sorensen on June 9 last year. He was pronounced dead at the rural crash site about a mile west of Tarnov.