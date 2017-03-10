LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 37-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at a party.

Jesus “Jesse” Brown was sentenced Wednesday to 16 to 20 years in prison. He was convicted by a jury in January of first-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Brown assaulted the woman three months after being paroled from prison. The 28-year-old woman told police she spent the night in Lincoln in September 2015 at an after-hours party at a house. She said she awoke early in the morning to Brown sexually assaulting her.

Brown said the sex was consensual.