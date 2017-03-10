LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say police soon captured a man who escaped from the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Health and Human Services Department says 22-year-old Christopher Torres Jr. hopped a fence and fled around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. He was caught within a few blocks about 15 minutes later and returned to the Lincoln Regional Center.

Department spokeswoman Julie Naughton said hospital staffers had Torres in sight the entire time.

Torres was sent to the hospital after a judge found him incompetent to stand trial in November. Prosecutors say Torres had used a knife to threaten a man after taking the man’s bicycle.