Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.