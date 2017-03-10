Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.